Texas Tech football had an amazing season, going 11-1 in the regular season and then a win in the Big 12 Championship. This led to an Orange Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks, where Texas Tech fell 23-0. As the team looks to repeat its success in 2026, it will need to replace Berhen Morton at quarterback.

The Red Raiders are now predicted to land former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the College Football Transfer Portal, according to Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong of On3Sports.

Morton, the graduating senior, is coming off a solid season for Texas Tech. Morton passed for 2,780 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Texas Tech is likely to still have Will Hammond on the roster as well. Hammond played in four games in 2024 and another eight in his redshirt freshman season in 2025. Hammond has not been amazing in his time, passing for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns with five sacks over parts of two campaigns. He has also run for seven touchdowns. Still, he tore his ACL against Oklahoma State in October, meaning he will likely be out for spring ball, leaving the Red Raiders in need.

Sorsby is coming off a second straight great season with Cincinnati. In 2024, the quarterback threw for 2,813 yards while finding the endzone 18 times with seven picks. He also ran for 447 yards and nine scores. Then, in 2025, he passed for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdown passes and five picks. Further, he was better on the ground, running for 580 yards and finding the end zone nine times.

Sorsby will have one year of eligibility with his new team, which would give Texas Tech time to groom Hammond into being the future quarterback or find another option in the future. It is being reported that Sorsby also visited LSU and is expected to make a decision soon between the two schools, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

If Texas Tech loses out on Sorsby, there are other quarterbacks on the market, such as Sam Leavitt, DJ Lagway, and Deuce Knight. All of them could be targets for the Red Raiders if needed.