The Buffalo Bills wrapped up the regular season in emphatic fashion. However, their Week 18 finale against the New York Jets came with an unsettling footnote. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston exited in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and was listed as doubtful to return. This immediately raised concern as Buffalo turns its attention to the postseason.

Hairston briefly entered the blue medical tent before walking to the locker room under his own power. That was an encouraging sign, though the team offered no immediate timetable. Veteran Tre'Davious White stepped in following Hairston’s departure as Buffalo protected a comfortable lead.

The injury came during an otherwise dominant 35-8 Bills victory that locked up the AFC’s No. 6 seed. It also extended Buffalo’s playoff streak to seven consecutive seasons. With Josh Allen cleared to play but not suiting up, Mitch Trubisky took control and delivered one of his sharpest performances. He threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns while spreading the ball to 10 different receivers. The Bills also leaned on a punishing ground game. Ray Davis ripped off 151 rushing yards as Buffalo outgained New York 470-122 in total offense.

Hairston’s season has quietly become an important one for Buffalo’s secondary depth. He carved out a consistent role through special teams and rotational defensive snaps. He finished the regular season with 15 tackles (12 solo) and two interceptions. His versatility allowed the Bills to manage workloads in the defensive backfield. That makes his availability especially valuable this month.

For now, Buffalo will monitor Hairston’s ankle closely. Yes, the Week 18 result provided every reason to feel confident. That said, the Bills know postseason margins are thin. Even a seemingly minor injury can loom large when playoff football arrives.