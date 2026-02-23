While honoring former Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley, who won five NBA Championships with the team as the head coach from 1981 to 1990, legendary actor Michael Douglas referenced his Wall Street character, Gordon Gekko.

Douglas spoke at the statue reveal of Riley. He joked that the look of his Wall Street character was inspired by Riley in a very specific way.

“Gordon Gekko’s hairdo came from Pat Riley” – Michael Douglas on finding inspiration for his iconic role in the movie Wall Street from the Hall of Fame Lakers coach pic.twitter.com/TERNYPDLpq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 22, 2026

“And yes, I am going to have to confess that Gordon Gekko's hairdo came from Pat Riley,” Douglas said, which made some members of the crowd laugh.

Gordon Gekko is Douglas' character in the Wall Street series. The first movie was released in 1987, and a sequel followed in 2010. Douglas starred in Wall Street alongside Charlie Sheen, Martin Sheen, and Daryl Hannah.

Pat Riley's legendary run with the Lakers

Article Continues Below

Riley is largely associated with his time with the Lakers. He played for them from 1970 to 1975, winning the 1972 NBA Finals with them.

After retiring as a player, Riley joined the Lakers as an assistant coach in 1979. He would then be promoted to the head coach in 1981, remaining in the position until 1990.

During his tenure as the Lakers' head coach, Riley led the team to four NBA Championships. They won titles in 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988. The Lakers also won the NBA Finals in 1980 when Riley was still an assistant coach.

He would then join the New York Knicks from 1991 to 1995, and Riley would then coach the Miami Heat for several years, winning one NBA Championship.

As an executive, Riley has won two NBA Championships. The Heat went back-to-back with the “Big Three” (LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwayne Wade) in 2012 and 2013.

Finally, the Lakers have honored Riley in fitting fashion. His statue resides outside Crypto.com Arena. He has been immortalized with the likes of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.