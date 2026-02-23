It took several years, but Pat Riley finally earned his own statue outside Crypto.com Arena for his iconic tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, joining other icons of the storied franchise.

He was a larger-than-life figure in his two decades in Los Angeles. Now, it has become more literal with the eight-foot bronze tribute. It was unveiled in a ceremony before the Lakers hosted the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

It was only fitting, as Riley coached the Lakers to four titles, two of those at the expense of the Celtics.

The 80-year-old Riley, who began as a TV analyst for the Purple and Gold, was extremely thankful for the generous acclaim.

“I’m so grateful. I really am. It’s beyond gratitude. I’m so grateful to be honored and to be with those who are the giants that I jumped up on their shoulders, and they carried me,” said Riley in a report from New York Post's Khobi Price.

Aside from Riley, the Lakers have also built statues for NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and play-by-play commentator Chick Hearn.

Riley, who has served as team president of the Miami Heat since 1995, has not held a position with the Lakers since he left in 1990, he remains revered by the team.

He steered the Lakers to their dynastic run in the 1980s, giving birth to the “Showtime” era with their thrilling and fast-paced style. They were as glitzy as his slicked-back hair and designer suits.

Riley was perfect for Hollywood, helping shape a culture where excellence wasn’t hoped for, it was expected. Now, his legacy remains even more permanent.