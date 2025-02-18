Michael Douglas' net worth in 2025 is $350 million. Douglas is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. Douglas' acting career began over 50 years ago, and he has acted in and produced numerous movies that became absolute classics. Michael Douglas' award cabinet boasts two Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, and a Primetime Emmy Award, among many others.

All of that has made Douglas one of the most successful actors in the United States, which continues to this day after he starred in a supporting role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Here is a look at Michael Douglas' net worth in 2025.

What is Michael Douglas' net worth in 2025?: $350 million (estimate)

Michael Douglas' net worth in 2025 is $350 million. That is according to numerous sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

This legend of the movie scene was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, almost 80 years ago. Michael Douglas had a choice to get into movies and TV, as his father was the world-famous Kirk Douglas, one of the biggest stars of 1950s Hollywood. The actor bug was present in all of the Douglas offspring, as all three siblings of Michael were also involved in movies and the entertainment business in general.

In 1968, Michael Douglas graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, receiving a B.A. in dramatic art. One year later, we would see the first frames of the future megastar on the big screen.

Michael Douglas' early career

At first, Michael Douglas' success came from producing, rather than starring in movies. Douglas received the rights to the novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and wanted to make the movie happen. After landing Jack Nicholson as the lead actor in the film, it became one of the all-time classics of cinema.

Despite Douglas not featuring in the movie on the screen, his work as a producer was recognized with an Academy Award. It was a wonderful start, but that is exactly what it was: a start.

In the 1980s, Michael Douglas came into the spotlight as an actor. First, he acted alongside Danny De Vito in the romantic comedy Romancing the Stone, but that was only the first step. He then took a giant leap toward stardom in acting when he played the male lead in 1987's Fatal Attraction, alongside Glenn Close.

1987 also brought us Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko in Wall Street, which became one of his most iconic roles and earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Douglas reprised the Gekko role in 2010's Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

Douglas followed up the first Wall Street with Basic Instinct alongside Sharon Stone in 1992. Following that, he acted in a long line of successful movies in the 1990s, most notably Disclosure with Demi Moore and The American President with Annette Bening. In 2000, Douglas starred in Traffic with Benicio Del Toro and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Michael Douglas slows down

However, since that era with a ton of exceptional movies, Douglas has taken a step back in recent years. His two notable works from the last few years were Behind the Candelabra, with Douglas playing Liberace, and the Ant-Man films, where he returns as Dr. Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Douglas, despite a successful career behind him, is not adding much to his resume as of late. Of course, with Douglas being 78 years of age, it is hard to envision him acting in numerous films until he passes away, but his legacy is already set as one of the best actors in Hollywood.

Outside of the media, Douglas has been fairly quiet. He has dabbled mostly in real estate, where he boasts an incredible international portfolio. Douglas spends most of his time, other than movies, of course, helping out his community.

Douglas is a known philanthropist, famous for being very active in resolving issues that are close to his heart. The legendary actor has spent most of his life trying to further his ideals, even donating in large amounts to politicians in the US. Along with that, Douglas also had some issues with his health.

Michael Douglas' health issues

In 2010, Michael Douglas announced he had throat cancer. While it turned out to be tongue cancer, it still took Douglas a few years away from his normal life to make sure his health was okay. After a few years passed, Douglas fortunately recovered and is healthy as of right now.

When it comes to income, the vast majority of the money that Michael Douglas has earned came from producing movies. While his acting roles netted him upwards of $10 million several times, producing many box office successes is why Douglas is one of the most valuable actors in Hollywood. Michael Douglas is 78, but he is performing in the upcoming film Blood Knot.

Nevertheless, was Michael Douglas' net worth in 2025 a surprise?