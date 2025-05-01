Paul Pierce made his stance on the Los Angeles Lakers' star duo LeBron James and Luka Doncic very clear.

The Lakers saw their season come to an end after crashing out of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. They lost in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves despite being the third seed, marking a disappointing conclusion to the first year of James and Doncic playing together.

Pierce reflected on what the Lakers must do in the upcoming offseason on FS1's SPEAK show on Thursday. The Hall of Famer believes that for Los Angeles to return to title contention, they must move on from one of the star players.

“If the Lakers want to get back to being a championship contender, you have to get out of the constraints of the [LeBron James] era… It’s time for the [Luka Doncic] era,” Pierce said.

“If the Lakers want to get back to being a championship contender, you have to get out of the constraints of the [LeBron James] era… It’s time for the [Luka Doncic] era.” -Paul Pierce 👀 (via @SpeakOnFS1)pic.twitter.com/boNBAWH57q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

It was clear that the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to prepare for the end of LeBron James' time with the franchise. Whether it involves his inevitable retirement or potential departure in free agency, it is clear that Los Angeles if focusing on the long term by having Doncic as the top guy.

James is 40 years old as he continues to play at a high level for the Lakers. While it's possible he can play a few more years, it is clear that time is running out for him to compete for a championship in the twilight years of his career.

Which is why Los Angeles must focus on surrounding Doncic with the best talent possible. Giving him capable shooters and scorers to create shots for, while acquiring defenders to help mask his weaknesses on that side of the ball should be one of the top priorities this offseason.

Whether James is in the picture or not, next season will be important for the Lakers to maximize the talent on their roster and return to the NBA Finals once again.