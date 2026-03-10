LeBron James has seen a lot during his NBA playing days. The Los Angeles Lakers star is speaking out about something that is bugging him. James said in an interview that he finds NBA officiating to be inconsistent.

James made the comments while speaking with former NBA guard Steve Nash, on the Mind the Game podcast.

“As a player it's so inconsistent, the way it's called, and as players we just want consistency,” James said. “On any given night you can have one official telling you one thing, and then another official telling you another thing.”

James uses as an example the way defense is officiated. The NBA champion says he is frustrated that on some nights, players can essentially “bear hug” other players while on other nights any touch is called as a foul.

“It's like what are we doing,” James added.

James has played in the NBA for more than 20 years. He has won NBA titles playing for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers. During the 2025-26 season, James is averaging 21.4 points per game with the Lakers.

In recent days, James has spoken up a great deal about officiating in games. After a Lakers game on March 5 against the Denver Nuggets, James blasted the officials for not calling a foul on Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. James argued that Jokic fouled him when he went up for a basket in the fourth quarter.

“It's the same s—,” James said postgame, per ESPN. “‘Marginal.' It's the same s—. … That's all they keep saying is ‘marginal.' I'm so f—ing tired of that word. It doesn't make no sense.”

Time will tell if James continues speaking about officiating as the NBA season goes on.