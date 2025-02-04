Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka received praise from former Laker guard Josh Hart for what he described as “highway robbery” in the team’s blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. Hart shared his thoughts on the deal after the New York Knicks' 124-118 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Hart, who finished the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block, was asked about the Lakers' trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Expand Tweet

“I think everybody was in awe… shocked. You gotta give credit to Rob Pelinka, man. Highway robbery. Good for them,” Hart said. “It’s always good for someone like me when I get traded for a superstar. I got traded for Luka, great vibes.”

Josh Hart praises Lakers' historic Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade with Mavericks

The Lakers executed the surprising deal late Saturday night into Sunday morning, acquiring Doncic along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and their 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz also facilitated the trade, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2025 second-round pick, and the Mavericks’ 2025 second-round selection.

The trade was historic, marking the first time in NBA history that two reigning All-NBA players were swapped midseason.

Hart, who began his career with the Lakers, has a unique perspective on blockbuster trades. He was originally drafted by the Utah Jazz with the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft before being sent to Los Angeles on draft night. He spent two seasons with the Lakers from 2017 to 2019 before being included in the Anthony Davis trade package that sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 offseason.

Since then, Hart has played for the Portland Trail Blazers before finding stability with the Knicks. This season, he is averaging 14.3 points, a career-high 9.7 rebounds, and a career-high 5.8 assists, along with 1.6 steals per game. He is shooting 56.3% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range.

Hart also delivered a standout performance against his former team last Saturday, recording a triple-double in the Knicks' 128-112 loss to the Lakers. He finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals.

With Doncic now in Los Angeles, the Lakers have secured their future franchise player, while Pelinka’s front office work continues to draw attention across the league.