Marcus Smart has played such an instrumental role in the Los Angeles Lakers' excellent past month or so; since the All-Star Weekend, the Lakers have gone 16-5, giving them the fourth-best record in the NBA since (only behind the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Atlanta Hawks). Smart, however, has missed the past four ballgames for LA, including their 120-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

The veteran guard is currently dealing with an ankle injury, and the Lakers are erring on the side of caution with Smart considering his lengthy injury history over the past few seasons. At the very least, there are no indications that Smart is bound for a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

As per Lakers head coach JJ Redick, Smart remains “day-to-day” with his injury.

“We want him to feel 100 percent,” Redick said in his postgame presser, via Carlos Yakimowich of The Sporting Tribune.

Smart is already 32 years of age, and the Lakers will be relying on him, especially in the playoffs, to take on the more difficult defensive matchups on the perimeter.

Considering that the Lakers are coming off three consecutive games against tanking teams in the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Wizards, it did make sense for Smart to stay on the sidelines as he continues to recover.

Lakers' Marcus Smart gambit worked

At this point of the season, it's safe to say that the Lakers' acquisition of Smart worked like a charm. Smart may no longer be the defender and athlete he once was, but he's still a defensive anchor, he communicates at an elite level, and he helps establish a defensive identity wherever he goes.

Add in the fact that Smart is battle-tested and can hit big shots under the bright lights, he will certainly be one of the Lakers' biggest X-factors come playoff time.