The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, and LeBron James and Austin Reaves quickly reminded the visitors whose house it is.

After a defensive stop in the early goings of the first quarter, the Lakers went on the break. James dished the ball to Reaves, who almost lost it before recovering. He then flicked it to the four-time MVP for the alley-oop slam.

OH WOW 😮 Austin Reaves dishes it to LeBron James for the alley-oop SLAM 🔥pic.twitter.com/SMUY5br8Co — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2026

But apparently, they were not done. A few minutes later, they did it again, with Reaves throwing the perfect lob to James, who caught the defense napping and lurked from the baseline for the emphatic throwdown.

Austin Reaves pour LeBron James ! 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/VqXoSvLaGE — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) March 31, 2026

The pair of alley-oop dunks was another proof of the strong connection between James and Reaves, who have been playing beautiful music, along with Luka Doncic, over the past few weeks.

Reaves recently guested on James' podcast, wherein they heaped praise on each other. The 27-year-0ld Reaves credited the 41-year-old James for always believing in him and drilling in him that he belongs in the NBA despite not being a touted prospect out of college.

James, for his part, stressed Reaves' importance on the Lakers, touting his shot-making and high IQ.

The Lakers are looking for their 12th win in 13 games. They are battling the Wizards without Doncic, who was serving an automatic one-game suspension for incurring 16 technical fouls.

As of writing, Los Angeles has a 21-point lead over Washington at halftime, 65-44. James has 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists, while Reaves has 11 points, two rebounds, and nine assists.