LeBron James goes hand in hand with breaking records, but it now seems his two sons are also intent on following his example. Bronny James recently produced a score of 26 points in the South Bay Lakers’ 140-132 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The same day, Bryce James was on the bench for the Arizona Wildcats during their 79-64 quarterfinal victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. LeBron, when asked about his sons’ achievements post the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-101 win over the Washington Wizards, had a heartwarming response, per a post on X by Arash Markazi.

“It was totally awesome. I had Bronny’s game on my iPad, my wife had Bryce’s game on TV, so we were watching both at the same time. Like I was watching Bronny go off and I was watching Bryce celebrate with his teammates as they went to the Final Four. It was just superb, I mean come on!”

Bryce is not part of Arizona’s roster as things stand as he is currently redshirting his first season and is expected to make his debut in the 2026-27 season. However, that did not stop him from taking part in the post-game celebrations.

LeBron was also asked whether watching Bryce do well in college basketball made him think about his own career, and how he never got to play in college. In response, James simply claimed that he “definitely made the right decision.”

Regardless, while Bryce did not get to play, Bronny produced one of his most memorable scoring runs against the Skyforce. He finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 6-of-8 from three, his career-best when it comes to three-pointers.

Alongside Drew Timme, who returned with 36 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, Bronny helped South Bay clinch the No. 1 seed, with his team boasting a 14-0 record whenever he plays. Overall, despite not being the primary ball handler, Bronny has averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

He is shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from three-point range, and appears to be well on his way to become a regular NBA player in the coming time.