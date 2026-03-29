The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a right rampage in recent weeks, putting together a run of 11-1 that culminated in their 116-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The game also saw the return of ‘Lakers Kid’ Jackson Tuyay, who was also seen cheering for LA during their 127-125 comeback victory over the Denver Nuggets on March 15.

As it turns out, it was none other than Luka Doncic who invited the young fan to the game against Brooklyn, with a clip showing Jackson being thanked by supporters for doing his part in the win.

Luka Doncic invited the young Lakers fan who went viral to tonight’s game 💜💛 “Thank you for helping us win” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Fy0tHdz5Dv — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 28, 2026

“Thank you for helping us win,” fans could be heard sayin in a clip posted on X by LakeShowYo. In another clip, Jackson was greeted by a Lakers announcer who wanted him to show the fans ‘how it’s done.’

In response, the six-year-old once again violently cheered in front of the deafening crowd, showing the exact same spirit he did a couple of weeks ago against Denver. Jackson was once again declared the fan of the game, capping an already positive day for the Lakers.

The Lakers kid is back! pic.twitter.com/VhIbiT82Vz — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 28, 2026

On the court, Doncic starred once again, delivering a game-high 41 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 15-of-25 from the field (60%). This marked his 15th 40-point game of the season although the Slovenian also ended up picking his 16th technical foul, triggering a one-game ban.

Austin Reaves finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, 15 of which he scored in the decisive fourth quarter. LeBron James, meanwhile, had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Brooklyn, despite entering with one of the league’s weakest records (17–57), remained competitive deep into the game. Josh Minott led them with 18 points and six rebounds while Nic Claxton and Ziaire Williams added 16 points each.

However, the Lakers shot efficiently throughout the game and were comfortable towards the end. They will host the Washington Wizards, next.