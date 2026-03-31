Saving Justin Herbert should be the only thing on the mind of every single coach, player, and member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization. What Herbert had to go through in 2025 is terrifying to think about, yet he survived it, playing hurt for the entire season. The Chargers' star player is a cyborg who will play through anything, doing whatever it takes to win.

Herbert lost his two star tackles for pretty much the entire season. His offensive line underperformed all year long, and Herbert was one of the most pressured QBs of the season. Making sure that changes next season and in the future should be the No. 1 priority. Keeping the QB safe could be the difference between just winning one playoff game and becoming a legit Super Bowl contender. With Jim Harbaugh running the show, you know it is possible.

On Tuesday at the League Meetings, Harbaugh announced a few team updates at a press conference and dropped a truth bomb about what could save his star player.

– Expectation is Cole Strange starts at RG

– open to adding another starting caliber guard through draft FA “competitors welcome”

– Rashawn Slater is ahead of schedule, saw him running full speed recently

– working with Mike McDaniel “awesome with a capital A”

– Believes McDaniel's scheme will reduce hits on Justin Herbert

The last two points are massive with a capital M. Mike McDaniel could be the game-changer that the Bolts have been looking for. Los Angeles hasn't just gone through many offensive coordinators for no reason. It is because they have failed to elevate Justin Herbert. With McDaniel's offensive mind, he could unleash the former Rookie of the Year and finally help him earn his first playoff win.

Outside of signing McDaniel as the OC, the Chargers have not had a good offseason in terms of free agency.