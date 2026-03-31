In something that was a long time coming, Luka Doncic missed the Los Angeles Lakers' Monday night clash against the Washington Wizards after accruing 16 technical fouls thus far throughout the 2025-26 campaign. The good news is that if there was ever a time for Doncic to miss a game with the battle for playoff positioning in the West being as heated as ever, a game against the Wizards would be a good one to be absent for.

The Lakers, despite being without Doncic, who's been on a tear in the calendar month of March, took an easy 120-101 win against the tanking Wizards. However, the slate becomes very difficult for the Lakers in a hurry; on Tuesday night, they'll be coming up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then on Thursday night, LA will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in a great litmus test with the playoffs looming.

After the game, Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, who's become one of Doncic's close friends on the team, just has one plea for the Slovenian guard.

“Definitely excited to get him back tomorrow. No more technicals [Luka],” Hayes told Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Jaxson Hayes: "Definitely excited to get him back tomorrow." Reporter: "Any message for Luka [Doncic], probably watching?" JH: “No more technicals.” 😂pic.twitter.com/8J59rrEkEP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2026

For every two technical fouls from here on out, Doncic will be getting a one-game suspension. There are only seven games remaining in the season for LA, so Doncic shouldn't find it too difficult not to get suspended again before the end of the regular season.

Lakers' Luka Doncic has to keep his cool in the playoffs

Technical foul counts reset for the playoffs, which is welcome news for Doncic. However, in the playoffs, only six technical fouls is necessary for a player to warrant a suspension.

Under the bright lights, Doncic can keep his cool. He hasn't been suspended in the playoffs in the past anyway. And the Lakers will need him to be at his very best if they were to mount a deep playoff run.