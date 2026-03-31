LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of reasons to feel good about these days since they have been on a roll heading into the playoffs.

The Lakers notched their third straight win and 12th in 13 outings after beating the Washington Wizards, 119-109, at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

James logged a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists to lead the Purple and Gold, which played without Luka Doncic due to a one-game suspension for tallying 16 technical fouls.

The 41-year-old James, who had a pair of alley-oop dunks, was in a good mood in the locker room after the victory. He gamely responded to ESPN's Dave McMenamin after asking him about destroying the ring at their home in 2014 when he was playing one-on-one with his son, Bronny James.

“We had a hoop in our driveway, and I drove around and dunked it. I didn't mean to shatter the glass, but yeah, I shattered it,” recalled the four-time MVP with a smile.

“He made a couple of shots. But that's Miami (Heat) Bron, that's like invincible Bron.”

LeBron James tells his side of the story of breaking the backboard during his game of 1-on-1 vs Bronny back in 2014, explaining it was more from the explosion he played with back then than any competitive fire from his son hitting shots on dad. pic.twitter.com/YHCRXbsxJj — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 31, 2026

One could only wonder what else happened during the one-on-one battles of the father-and-son duo over the years. The trash-talking must have been through the roof. Also, did they keep a head-to-head record?

Many believe that the elder James was at his physical prime when he was with the Heat from 2010 to 2014, and his son, who was only 10 years old at that time, had a front-row seat to it.

The younger James played a season-high 26 minutes against the Wizards, contributing six minutes, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

He has played impressively with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. The team is undefeated in 16 games when the 21-year-old guard suits up.