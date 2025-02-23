Rather than taking time off, Luka Doncic dedicated his All-Star break to intense training and film study, determined to accelerate his adjustment with the Los Angeles Lakers. His commitment has already caught the attention of his teammates, coaches, and the front office, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“He has been putting in daily work on the court and in the weight room,” said the NBA insider. “Even to the point where he went to Cabo over All-Star break … he worked with Scott Brooks every single day while he was there.”

Doncic’s transition to the Los Angeles Lakers comes with the dual challenge of recovering from a tough calf injury and adapting to a new system. This setback marked one of the most difficult stretches of his NBA career, but he’s steadily finding his rhythm.

“They’ve been impressed with how he’s been able to learn about his teammates on the fly. They feel like he’s really LeBron James-esque in the way he’s tried to get to know his teammates. He wants to make them better,” Charania added in his Saturday report on NBA Countdown.

The 25-year-old guard, acquired from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 1 in a three-team trade for Anthony Davis, has swiftly established himself as a central piece of the Lakers’ roster.

Luka Doncic is still acclimating himself with the Los Angele Lakers

Doncic’s adjustment to the Lakers' system is still unfolding, reflected in his performances since rejoining the court after injury. In his third game back, he recorded a double-double against the Hornets, but his shooting accuracy has yet to reach its typical level.

Against the Nuggets, Doncic delivered a dominant performance, racking up 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. He set the pace early, dropping 16 points in the opening quarter.

The Lakers led from start to finish, gaining some redemption against a Denver team that had ended their playoff runs in consecutive seasons. LeBron James delivered 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Austin Reaves chipped in with 23 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Rui Hachimura added 21 points and four assists, further strengthening the Lakers' offensive effort.

Nikola Jokic recorded a subdued triple-double (12-13-10) but managed only seven shot attempts. Aaron Gordon led Denver with 24 points, but the Nuggets saw their nine-game winning streak snapped.

With Luka’s breakout game, the Lakers improved to 34-21, while the Nuggets slipped to 37-20. Now on a two-game winning streak, the Lakers aim to carry their momentum into their upcoming matchup against Doncic's former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Feb. 25.