The Los Angeles Lakers are rolling as of late, going 8-2 in their last 10 games and proving they could be a legitimate title contender after acquiring Luka Doncic via trade.

Luka is finding his footing with his new squad and has already shown phenomenal chemistry with LeBron James. On Saturday, the Lakers hammered the Denver Nuggets by 23 points, and with the West wide open, some believe they could potentially make the NBA Finals.

One of those believers is Shannon Sharpe, who said Monday that LA will beat the OKC Thunder in five games if they meet.

“OKC, KFC, UFC, Lakers in five,” Sharpe said. “When Luka playing like that, we got GOAT James, it dont matter. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Lakers in five.”

Expand Tweet

That's a very bold take considering just how dominant the Thunder have been in 2024-25. Oklahoma City is first in the Western Conference with a 46-10 record and remains one of the most complete teams in the Association on both sides of the floor. Sure, they may not have as much playoff experience as Bron and Luka, but OKC is no joke.

That's not saying the Lakers can't give them a serious run for their money in a best-of-seven, though. This James-Doncic duo is the real deal, and the sky is the limit for them.

Defense just remains a concern along with the lack of a true big man after the Mark Williams deal fell through. There's still a decent chunk of games left in the campaign, and the LA pairing will have more time to find more comradery before the playoffs.

With the Thunder seemingly running away with the top seed in the West, we won't see these two teams meet in the first round unless the Lakers somehow fall into a play-in spot. But the conference semifinals or finals are certainly a possibility, and it could be a dogfight.