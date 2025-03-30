The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite a few Hall of Fame players suit up for the purple and gold throughout their storied history. Some of those players have been commemorated with statues that adorn the walkway outside Crypto.com Arena where the Lakers play. Most recently, the late Kobe Bryant was memorialized with a series of statues outside the arena. In recent days, the question as to whether or not LeBron James deserves an eventual statue by the Lakers has come up. Former Lakers' star Shaquille ‘Shaq' O'Neal recently gave his thoughts on a possible LeBron James statue from the Lakers, as per NBA reporter and insider Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson.

“LeBron broke the record, and he did it as a Laker,” Shaq said. “Would I oppose him having a statue in Los Angeles? No I wouldn't. If they want to give him a statue, I'd be fine with that. He's a great player, with great ability, and he did what he was supposed to do as a Laker.”

Shaq is one of the legendary Lakers who have been honored with a statue outside the arena. He does have a point in that LeBron James set a very important record in the NBA when he became the league's all-time leading scorer while in a Lakers jersey, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In addition to O'Neal and Bryant, Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor have all been honored with statues on the Crypto.com Arena walkway. Lakers longtime broadcaster, the late Chick Hearn, was also given a statue outside the arena.

Looking at the accomplishments those players had as Lakers, it would appear that James is close in terms of the necessary requirements to be given a statue. James has led the Lakers to one NBA championship under his tenure, in only his second year with the franchise.