Shaquille O'Neal has never hidden his dislike for the Los Angeles Clippers and his deep loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers. So, when the prospect of the two teams clashing in the NBA playoffs emerged, Shaq’s reaction was exactly as anticipated.

During the Halftime Report for the Warriors vs. Suns game, Adam Lefkoe explored potential playoff matchups. With the Lakers sitting at the third seed with a 48-31 record and their city rivals, the Clippers, holding the sixth seed at 46-32, Lefkoe asked Shaq for his prediction on a possible first-round clash between the two teams. When asked who he’d pick in the series, Shaq responded without hesitation.

Lefkoe acknowledged that if Kawhi Leonard stays healthy and available for the postseason, the Clippers could present a formidable challenge. However, Shaq dismissed the Clippers as a serious threat.

“Stop it,” Shaq said, followed by a succinct “WFD.” “WFD,” Shaq repeated. “Whoopee-freakin'-doo. Lakers all day. And in the words of Shannon Sharpe, jive, Clive, Lakers in 5.”

"Whoopee-freakin'-doo" 🤣 Shaq took a note out of Shannon Sharpe's book talking about a Lakers-Clippers first round matchup pic.twitter.com/e6il3JCJc5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 9, 2025

The Western Conference is still as competitive as ever as the regular season winds down. While the East standings are nearly locked, the West is in a heated battle. Teams ranging from the third-seeded Lakers to the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves are still fighting for playoff positioning. Amid all the speculation about first-round matchups, Shaquille O'Neal has weighed in, delivering a verdict that favors his former team.

Shaquille O'Neal's faith in the Los Angeles Lakers

Shaq's predictions may not have the same flair as Shannon Sharpe’s rhymes, but his confidence in the Lakers remains unwavering, particularly if they face the Clippers. Tonight, however, the Lakers took a slight hit, falling to the league’s top team. The Oklahoma City Thunder, with a 65-14 record, defeated the Lakers 136-120 at home.

The Clippers, in contrast, have been on fire, winning 18 of their last 20 games after their victory over the Spurs.

For years, the Clippers dominated the Lakers, but those days are behind them, especially with Luka Doncic joining the team this season. The Lakers took the season series 3-1 against the Clippers, but a potential playoff matchup would still be a nerve-wracking battle.

At the moment, the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers wouldn’t meet in the NBA playoffs. The Lakers hold the third seed, while the Clippers sit in fourth. If both teams win their remaining games, that positioning will likely stay the same. While a potential matchup is still possible, the likelihood of it happening is shrinking with each passing game in the final three of the regular season.