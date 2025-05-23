ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith placed the blame for the perceived “negativity” surrounding the NBA’s greatest-of-all-time (GOAT) debate squarely on the shoulders of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his inner circle. During Friday’s episode of First Take, Smith argued that the ongoing tension in discussions comparing James to Michael Jordan stems not from analysts or fans, but from James and those around him.

“To me, LeBron James is No. 2 all-time,” Smith said. “The thing that we have to understand that’s important about this conversation is when we debate the GOAT, the negativity of it comes from LeBron and his camp. Nobody else.”

Smith emphasized that ranking James second behind Jordan is a sign of immense respect, highlighting the rarity of such a distinction given the league’s decades-long history.

“When we say he’s No. 2 all-time, we’re appreciating the fact that of the thousands upon thousands of players that played in the NBA since 1950… there’s only one player that we look at and say definitively we think is better — and that was Michael Jordan,” Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith calls out LeBron James’ camp for fueling the GOAT debate tension

The segment also included Smith recounting an exchange with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent and business partner. Smith recalled telling Paul that treating the No. 2 ranking as an insult seemed unnecessary.

“What did I say to Rich Paul one day? You act like it’s an insult,” Smith said. “Rich Paul’s response: ‘It is an insult.’ Because that’s how they have acted when it comes to the GOAT conversation.”

Smith went further, accusing James’ camp of trying to steer public opinion on the matter and expecting media figures to echo their stance.

“We are not some PR machine for you,” Smith said. “Michael Jordan didn’t say that about himself. Kobe Bryant didn’t say that about himself. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar didn’t say that about himself… Nobody’s called themselves the greatest at anything but that man and his camp.”

The remarks come shortly after Paul responded to separate criticism of James from David Falk, Michael Jordan’s former agent. Falk had said Jordan would have won 15 championships if he, like James, had “cherry-picked” teams and superstar teammates. Paul pushed back, calling Falk’s remarks “unfair” and “beneath” someone of his stature.

James, 40, is entering a pivotal offseason with the Lakers as he considers his future in the league. He holds a $52.2 million player option for the 2025–26 season. Despite recent playoff shortcomings, James remains highly productive, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds across 70 games this past season.

The GOAT debate has long divided fans and analysts, but Smith’s latest comments place a renewed spotlight on the influence of player representation and public narrative in shaping legacy discussions.