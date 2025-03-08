Many speculated the cause of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James confronting ESPN’s Stephen A Smith at the end of Thursday night’s 113-109 overtime win against the New York Knicks, but it was quickly confirmed. During ESPN’s First Take, Smith revealed James had confronted him over his son, Lakers rookie Bronny James. Stephen A. pleaded with LeBron to stop the charade, stating Bronny wasn’t close to being “NBA-ready” on national TV.

James approached Smith after Thursday’s win. However, Smith clarified that while LeBron was visibly angry with him, he did not call him out of his name despite rumors suggesting otherwise, per The Stephen A Smith Show.

“Let me just put to bed a couple of things that have been reported that are false,” Smith said. “People were talking about LeBron called me out my name. I saw somebody say he called me a b****. Somebody said he called me a punk, and this; none of that is true. He was fiery. He approached me during the game and said, “Stop f****** with my son. That’s my f****** son. Stop f****** with my son.”

I said, ‘what?’ and he said, ‘Nah, nah, nah, straight up man-to-man. Real talk. Stop f****** with my son,’ and I saw how furious he was,” Smith concluded.

When Smith requested the two sit and talk privately, LeBron wouldn’t allow it before storming off the court. Smith isn’t the only NBA analyst questioning Bronny’s abilities in the NBA. He is, however, perhaps the most prominent name, questioning LeBron’s son’s being in the NBA while pointing to nepotism as the primary reason.

Stephen A. Smith addresses LeBron James on ESPN

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith questioned whether even to mention his confrontation with Lakers superstar LeBron James. However, after the video of the two went viral on social media, he felt compelled to tell his side of the story, per ESPN’s First Take.

“I thought long and hard about this over the last few hours because I had no intention of talking about this at all. The reason why was because it was a one-on-one, I wouldn’t say a conversation, but it was a one-on-one confrontation,” Smith added. “But then I wake up, and everybody from ESPN, my agent, and everybody else were sending me that this thing had gone viral. So, ultimately, it was unavoidable, and that is why I have to discuss it now.”

James has yet to comment on his confrontation with Smith.