LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith’s tense courtside exchange after the Lakers' thrilling overtime win against the Knicks has fueled speculation about its cause. James, visibly agitated, confronted the ESPN personality before heading to the locker room, while Smith, shaking his head in disagreement, returned to his seat, per TMZ.

I didn’t want to have to address this. I wouldn’t have, either, had it not gone viral. Now I have no choice. @FirstTake first at 10am EST. Then….The Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube! Some things just have to be said. https://t.co/QUxWuKRQVJ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Social Media Speculation and Smith’s Past Comments

Online sleuths wasted no time dissecting the heated moment, with some claiming James told Smith, “Keep my son out of this s–t, bro.” These assumptions stem from Smith’s prior criticisms of James’ eldest son, Bronny, during his struggles with the Lakers.

Back in January, Stephen A. Smith voiced strong opinions on First Take, saying, “We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.” His remarks prompted a response from LeBron’s agency, Klutch Sports, which reportedly urged Smith to leave Bronny out of his commentary. Smith later expressed frustration at this intervention, stating on The Stephen A. Smith Show that the agency’s outreach “pissed” him off and calling LeBron’s sensitivity “beyond the pale.”

Stephen A. Smith Reveals the Source of LeBron’s Fury

Smith addressed the confrontation directly, confirming that LeBron’s anger stemmed from his past remarks about Bronny. According to Smith, the Lakers star was infuriated over “what he thought he had heard” Smith say about his son. The conversation’s intensity escalated to the point where, as Smith put it, The King’s language was too explicit to repeat on air.

While Stephen A. Smith admitted he wished the conversation had taken place in private, he also acknowledged LeBron James reaction as a protective father. Despite the postgame drama, the Lakers’ comeback victory over New York stood as the night’s biggest storyline, even as the LeBron-Smith standoff added a layer of controversy to the evening’s events.