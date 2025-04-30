The Los Angeles Lakers are down 3-1 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they're looking for answers before they're eliminated. In Game 4, head coach JJ Redick decided to play his starters for the entire second half of the game, and it did not end well in his favor, as the Lakers lost. The bench has not been the best this series, and the hope is that they can get some production soon.

There could be some help on the way, as Max Kleber has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report. Kleber has been recovering from right foot surgery and hasn't suited up for the Lakers since he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks with Luka Doncic and Markieff Morris.

Kleber could be an option for the Lakers at center if they want to space the floor, something that they've been trying to do against the Timberwolves. Though Kleber is questionable and has a chance of being available, that doesn't mean that Redick will throw him out on the court in a do-or-die game. If anything, there's a better chance of Redick playing the same five players for most of the game than him putting Kleber on the floor, who hasn't played for them yet.

Lakers facing elimination in Game 5

The Lakers have found themselves on the brink of elimination, and it all comes down to what they do in Game 5 to keep their hopes alive. In Game 4, Redick knew what the stakes were and didn't make a substitution in the second half. After the game, he was asked if he would've done anything different in that situation.

“No. And you know what, looking back now, what have we scored, 19, 20, 13 in the fourth quarters? It's a trend, more so than [fatigue],” Reddick said. “Our two best players missed layups at the rim. I don't think they missed layups because they were tired.”

LeBron James and Doncic both played 46 minutes in that game, and hopefully, they're feeling good enough to give it their all in Game 5. The Timberwolves have proved that they are a much more athletic and physical team than the Lakers, and Anthony Edwards is leading the way.

If the Lakers want to get back into the series, it's going to take Doncic and James carrying the team, and that shouldn't be a problem for them. Not only do they have to show up, but the others have to as well.