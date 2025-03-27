On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers visited the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to try and snap a three-game losing streak. And for most of the game, the Lakers have been in control even with LeBron James struggling from the field and even with unlikely players such as TJ McConnell hitting a three-pointer.

The Lakers' game plan is clear — dare McConnell, a career 34.6 percent three-point shooter on extremely low volume, to launch from beyond the arc. McConnell knows that opposing defenses don't respect his three-ball as much, which is why he celebrated with a slap to the backside of Luka Doncic, who gave him plenty of space to shoot a three in the first quarter of the game, after swishing from deep.

McConnell has always been somebody who embodies having so much love for the game of basketball. He's had to scrap and claw his way to the league as an undrafted player, and it's a testament to how smart of a player he is and how impactful of a defender and playmaker he can be that he has been a rotation player in the NBA for quite some time now.

Even in today's NBA where having a reliable three-point shot is as close of a must-have as it can get to become a rotation player, McConnell has been brilliant, and even James is a fan of his. And as James and the Lakers saw on Wednesday night, the three-ball may not be McConnell's strongest suit, but when given time and space, he sure can make defenses pay — which he did at Doncic's expense.

Lakers and Pacers battle until the very end

At the start of the fourth quarter, it looked as though the Lakers were going to run away with the game. LeBron James, whose double-digit scoring streak was in jeopardy, decided to take over, scoring on consecutive possessions to keep his historic streak alive.

However, the Pacers ramped up the defensive effort and climbed back from a double-digit deficit, with Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker doing the bulk of the scoring. Indiana managed to trim the deficit and even take the lead at one point, even with Tyrese Haliburton still sitting on the bench.

The game is set up to have an incredible finish, and with the game hanging in the balance, it looks as though Luka Doncic is raring to take over in another excellent scoring night in which he crossed the 30-point mark.