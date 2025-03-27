The Los Angeles Lakers came into Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers looking to snap a two-game losing streak and get a win on their current road trip. Following their disappointing loss to the Orlando Magic, the Lakers appeared on pace to do so, leading by double digits in the first half. But amid their play, LeBron James set a personal Lakers' history mark in the first half.

Against the Pacers, LeBron James went scoreless in the first half, marking the first time he's never made a field goal in the first half since he's played for the Lakers. The last time that James failed to make a field goal in the first half of a game was back in 2010 when he was playing for the Miami Heat.

But at the half, the Lakers were leading the Pacers, 68-55, despite James not having made a single field goal. After falling behind the Pacers, 33-28 in the first quarter, the Lakers outscored them 40-22 in the second quarter to take the double digit halftime lead.

As of publication, James did have two points though from shooting 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. He also had seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. He had missed his only shot of the second half so far to go 0-of-6 on the game.

James recently returned from a seven-game absence due to a groin injury he suffered back on Mar. 8 against the Boston Celtics. The Lakers had gone 0-2 in the stretch as they also got back Rui Hachimura who had been out for nine games due to a knee injury.

James is in the midst of his 22nd season in the NBA, and is the oldest player in the league at 40-years-old. He's appeared in 60 games, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He's been averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists with splits of 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.