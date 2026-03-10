The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday night. LeBron James has been dealing with injury concerns, so is he playing tonight?

The Lakers defeated the New York Knicks on Sunday by a final score of 110-97 despite James' absence. Regardless, Los Angeles is still hoping to have the future Hall of Famer return sooner rather than later.

Here's everything we know about LeBron James' injury status for tonight's game vs. the Timberwolves.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Timberwolves

James is currently questionable to play, as he is listed with a right foot contusion and left foot arthritis on the NBA injury report.

The Lakers will enter play with a 39-25 record. They are fifth overall in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 40-24 Timberwolves are third in the Western Conference.

Tuesday's game should be a competitive matchup. James' final status will be important for determining the outcome of the game. When it comes to the question of if LeBron James is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is maybe.

Lakers injury report

The Lakers only have one player on the injury report for Tuesday night's game.

LeBron James (right foot contusion, left foot arthritis): Questionable

Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves have four players listed on the injury report for the contest.