NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the last great players to make the jump from high school to the NBA, opening the door for the eventual arrival of LeBron James, Tracy McGrady, Dwight Howard, and other iconic talents. Hailing from Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kobe Bryant first burst onto the scene for the Aces, which will now receiver their own two-shoe colorway in the form of the Nike Air Force 1.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

During his senior season at Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant averaged 30.8 PPG, 12 RPG, 6.5 APG, and four steals per game, leading the team to a 31-3 record. He's also etched into the history books as Southeastern Pennsylvania's all-time leading scorer with 2,883 points.

The Nike Kobe signature line has paid homage to the Aces in the past with several garnet and silver releases. The theme has even extended to a recent Nike Dunk collaboration, offering a similar look to this upcoming Nike Air Force 1 pack.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 “Lower Merion Aces”

RETAIL LOOK: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion Home” ♠️🐍 🗓️ March 23rd

📝 IB0018-101

💵 $120 pic.twitter.com/SVNfJ7g2zY — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 9, 2026

Article Continues Below

OFFICIAL LOOK: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion Away” ♠️🐍 🗓️ March 23rd

📝 IB0018-600

💵 $120 pic.twitter.com/Y7oMuBIinI — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 10, 2026

Typical of previous releases, the pack will release with a “Home” and “Away” iteration to mark the Lower Merion Aces' uniforms. The white “Home” pair features smooth leather throughout the uppers with subtle snakeskin embossing throughout alternating panels. The outsole and sockliner will make the Black Mamba logos on the back heel and tongue, while we see Kobe's No. 33 stitched onto the back heel opposite the Aces' logo stitched onto the other heel.

The dark maroon/burgundy “Away” pair will feature a more pronounce snakeskin texture throughout the entire leathered upper. The outsole will match the uppers while the white midsole matches the sockliner, branding, and AF1 lace dubrae. The Mamba logos, No. 33, and Aces' spade will all follow the same cadence as it's truly difficult to determined a favorite out of this two-shoe pack.

Both Nike Air Force 1 “Lower Merion” colorways will release March 23, 2026 in full adult sizing for a retail tag of $120. The shoes will become available on Nike SNKRS app in limited quantities and if they're anything like previous Kobe Bryant Air Force 1 releases, expect prices to skyrocket on the aftermarket following release.