Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Sunday's matinee against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James was listed as probable with a left groin strain, so there was never really any question as to whether he'd play in OKC, but this just confirms it. The 40-year-old recently missed a couple weeks with the groin injury but has been holding strong since his return.

LeBron and the Lakers are looking to make it two consecutive wins after a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors a few nights ago. They'll be facing a Thunder team coming off just their 13th loss of the season, with the Houston Rockets ending the 70-win chase. A rematch is on deck for Tuesday.

James had 27 points and eight assists in Friday's 124-108 win over the lowly New Orleans Pelicans. That came after a 33-point outing in the loss to the Warriors. For the season, LeBron is averaging 24.6 points, 8.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per game. He has suited up in 66 games, making him eligible for NBA awards.

LeBron James and the Lakers are currently in the middle of a fierce battle in the Western Conference standings. While Los Angeles currently sits in third place behind Oklahoma City and Houston, there are a gaggle of teams right behind them. The Denver Nuggets are just a half-game back, while the Warriors are a game back. And then, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies are all 1.5 games back.

Getting a win over the Thunder would be a huge step toward avoiding the play-in tournament and securing the No. 3 seed in the West, but the league's best team will surely be motivated coming off a loss.

Lakers injury report

The only other Lakers player on Sunday's injury report besides LeBron James is Maxi Kleber, who remains sidelined as he recovers from right foot surgery.

Thunder injury report

The Thunder are slated to have all of their best players available. Here's their full injury report:

Ousmane Dieng, Out Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Alex Ducas, Out Injury/Illness – Left Quad; Strain

Ajay Mitchell, Out Injury/Illness – Right Great Toe; Surgery

Nikola Topic, Out Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery

Jaylin Williams, Out Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

OKC sits at 64-13 on the season.