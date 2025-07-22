Like his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dalton Knecht's NBA Summer League was full of highs and lows. In three games in Las Vegas, Knecht averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 27.9% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range.

His only outstanding performance was in Utah's Summer League on July 8, when he scored 25 points on 50% shooting. But the overall lack of consistency has since driven Knecht's price down, according to Lakers insider Jovan Buha.

“The chatter in Las Vegas about Dalton Knecht was not good,” Buha reported on his YouTube channel. “Summer league has not helped Dalton Knecht's stock, and I don't think at this point he is valued as a first-round pick in terms of an asset evaluation.”

Buva added that he heard this from multiple non-Lakers sources when assessing the interest surrounding Knecht.

What does this mean for the Lakers?

Last season, Los Angeles tried to trade Knecht for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams. Although the deal was ultimately rescinded due to Williams' health, it still underscores the Lakers' willingness to move Knecht for a win-now piece.

Buha pointed to Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent Quentin Grimes as an example. If the Lakers were to include Knecht in those conversations, Buha believes a “real asset” would have to be included, items that he says could be another player or potentially a first-round draft pick.

Knecht's rookie season featured plenty of bright spots, including seven games with over 20 points. However, it also featured rough patches, particularly as the Lakers returned to full health. His role began to diminish as the postseason approached, playing less than 10 minutes in eight of the last 12 regular-season games.

Typically, teams want upcoming sophomores to play in the Summer League not only to get more reps but also to evaluate the player's development. To say the least, Knecht's three games shooting under 25% from the field were far from promising.

With the addition of Marcus Smart, Knecht will likely struggle to secure a spot in the rotation. If that happens, the Lakers may look to trade him. However, his falling stock could make it difficult to leverage Knecht to upgrade the current Lakers roster.