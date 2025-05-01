Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was not in a playful mood heading into Game 5 against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. That was evident as early as the coach's pre-game press conference, when he had the decision to play five players in the entire fourth quarter questioned.

Needless to say, Redick didn't like his decision-making questioned by a reporter.

JJ Redick gets into heated exchange with reporter before Lakers-Timberwolves Game 5

With the Lakers down 2-1 and in a must-win situation in Game 4 against the Timberwolves, JJ Redick elected to play just five players the entire second half in Minnesota. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Rui Hachimura played all 24 minutes in the second half without a substitution, which led many to question Redick's decision-making.

Fatigue certainly appeared to play a factor, but the Lakers head coach shot down that notion during the team's practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Then, ahead of Wednesday night's win-or-go-home Game 5, Redick had his decision-making questioned again, and this time, he wasn't as courteous with his response.

“As you watched the film from Game 4, what do you recall about your thought process in the moment sticking with the five that you stuck with in the fourth quarter the other day and is there an assistant or someone that you'll lean on tonight maybe to try to get some other guys involved if that opportunity presents itself?” the reporter asked before getting his question cut off by the Lakers coach.

“Are you saying that because I'm inexperienced and that was an inexperienced decision that I made?” JJ Redick retorted. “You think I don't talk to my assistants about substitutions every single timeout?”

“No,” the reporter responded. “I just think there's a lot of coaches lean on their assistants in those situations.”

“As do I,” Redick fired back. “That's a weird assumption.”

Redick then stormed off the podium, presumably because it was the final question of the pre-game press conference, but clearly he was not happy.

https://x.com/DStarkand/status/1917742926505115729

So far in the series, Luka Doncic is averaging 42.1 minutes, LeBron James is at 40.8, Austin Reaves is at 38.9, Rui Hachimura at 35.7, and Dorian Finney-Smith is at 35.1 minutes per game. Only one other player on the team has played more than 42 minutes, and that player is Gabe Vincent at 73 minutes.

The reserves will likely play a larger role for the Lakers in Game 5, but it remains to be seen what kind of contributions they'll get against the likes of Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo.

The Lakers will need to win Game 5 in order to continue their season and force a Game 6 back in Minnesota.