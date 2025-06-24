The Los Angeles Lakers are hot in the rumor mill, as the front office aims to improve the roster around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. There is plenty of speculation that L.A. plans to find an upgrade at center, but the roster still needs help in other key areas as well. For that reason, it sounds like the franchise could be eying another one of Doncic's former teammates on the Dallas Mavericks.

Rumors suggest that the Lakers are eying guard Dante Exum, according to insider Anthony F. Irwin. During the latest episode of the “Lakers Lounge Podcast,” Irwin claims Los Angeles is going to make a push for Exum this offseason.

“Rob Pelinka was previously [Dante Exum's] agent. So, you have that built-in relationship… He is a very solid perimeter defender. I like that he's a little bigger, a little longer, which is something the Lakers [need]… He is somebody the Lakers are going to be interested in.”

The 29-year-old guard is an unrestricted free agent after playing two full seasons with the Mavericks. Irwin hints that if the Lakers can sign Exum to the minimum, then the team's interest in him only increases. Especially considering what he brings to the table athletically and defensively. As well as his chemistry with Luka Doncic.

Dante Exum will be coming off an injury, as he suffered a fractured left hand in the Mavericks' 133-96 loss to the Houston Rockets in mid-March. Injuries are a concern for Exum, as he's had a difficult time remaining healthy. He only played 20 games for Dallas last season, which is something the Lakers must consider.

However, in those 20 games played, Dante Exum served as a solid contributor. He started in 13 contests and averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the three-point line.