Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is “likely” to exercise his $52.6 million player option this offseason, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania appeared on ‘The Pat McAfee Show' today and said that James, who signed a two-year, $101.4 million deal last summer, is likely to opt in to the final year of his deal, but Charania also emphasized that James has about a month left to make a final decision on the player option.

LeBron James is reportedly "likely" to opt into his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers, per Shams Charania on the @PatMcAfeeShow. He has until June 29 to decide whether to opt in or opt out. pic.twitter.com/FqAHWVo9zL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 27, 2025

James, the NBA's oldest player, has been with the Lakers since 2018, and along with Anthony Davis, led L.A. to an NBA championship in 2020. This past season, Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, who will become eligible for a long-term extension later this offseason.