Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is “likely” to exercise his $52.6 million player option this offseason, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania appeared on ‘The Pat McAfee Show' today and said that James, who signed a two-year, $101.4 million deal last summer, is likely to opt in to the final year of his deal, but Charania also emphasized that James has about a month left to make a final decision on the player option.

