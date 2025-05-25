This has been a big week for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The oldest player in the league was recently named to his 21st All-NBA selection, and then later in the week, his youngest son Bryce James had his graduation from high school. During Bryce James’ graduation, LeBron James couldn’t help but be excited when his son’s name was called as he walked the stage.

With his high school graduation in rearview, Bryce is headed to Arizona next season to play in the Big 12 under head coach Tommy Lloyd, something that also got LeBron James fired up. Whether Bryce makes to the NBA or not is a different story and remains to be seen how he develops at Arizona.

Bryce’s older brother Bronny, recently completed his rookie season in the NBA alongside his dad with the Lakers. Bronny appeared in 27 games, including one start, at a little over six minutes per game. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Bronny’s best game as an NBA player came late in the season against the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal in a little over 29 minutes. He shot 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from the three-point line.

Meanwhile, LeBron’s future with the Lakers is still to be determined, meaning that it just remains to be seen what his contract situation will look like. James has a player option on his contract and could opt-out, as he did last season, to re-sign with the Lakers on a similar 1-and-1 deal.

His selection to the All-NBA Second Team and his production continue to show that he is showing no signs of any drop-off in his play. James appeared in 70 games at a little over 34 minutes per game in his 22nd season in the NBA.

During the Lakers’ opening round elimination in the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, James averaged 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocked shots with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.