The future of LeBron James has been a topic that has loomed large over the NBA season. James is in his 23rd year with the NBA and is still performing at a pace that puts him among the best players in the league. So, what will the Lakers do in the offseason once his contract is up? Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin in his latest report about the Lakers' potential offseason plans and James's future, he would be.

“If James wants to play a 24th season, he would be welcomed back in L.A., sources told ESPN. Pelinka declared before the start of this season that he would love it if James retired a Laker, and, sources told ESPN, that sentiment was meant to reflect a 2026 retirement or a 2027 retirement, if James intends to extend his career,” McMenamin said in his report.

He added, “If James were to return, his salary would be a major factor in determining exactly what kind of team L.A. could build.”

Article Continues Below

James currently makes $52.6 million, which is set to come off the books for the Lakers in the summer. The Lakers are then set to get $51 million in cap space to spend on building around Luka Dončić. Should he look to return to the Lakes, a significant pay cut would be on the horizon.

“Though he did take a $2.7 million pay cut below the max on the last deal he signed with L.A. in order to help the franchise avoid the second-apron penalties, if he were to take a dramatic pay cut to re-sign with the Lakers this summer, it would be a significant departure from how he has approached negotiations throughout his career,” McMenamin said.

In his record-setting 23rd season, James is averaging 22 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.8 rebounds.