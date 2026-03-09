Despite an ugly end to the 2025-26 season, the Houston Texans firmly believe their elite defense can propel them to the Super Bowl. They are staying faithful to that philosophy ahead of NFL free agency. The organization has reached an agreement with veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on a new two-year contract that will pay him $12 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Rankins is choosing to remain in Space City rather than test the open market, which is a testament to the strong culture that head coach DeMeco Ryans and company have built over the last few seasons. This reported re-signing comes just days after the Texans inked Second-Team All-Pro pass-rusher Danielle Hunter to a one-year, $40 million extension. Management is prioritizing a defensive line that struck terror in many opposing quarterbacks in 2025.

Although Will Anderson Jr. and Hunter collect most of the praise on this Houston front-seven, it is easy to recognize the value that Rankins brings to the unit. The 2016 first-round draft pick recorded three sacks, 38 total pressures, 22 stops, five tackles for loss and a fumble return touchdown last season. He suited up every week and tallied one and a half sacks and another fumble return score in a 30-6 playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Article Continues Below

Rankins did not just bring stability to an already relentlessness D-Line. He looked rejuvenated in Houston. The Texans obviously have little qualms about how the 6-foot-2, 305-pounder will perform in his age-32 season. CJ Stroud is an enigma entering his fourth NFL campaign, so the best way to solve the limited offense might be to just accentuate the defense.

The Texans hope Sheldon Rankins has a couple of big plays left in him, as they try to cross the impassable bridge that is the AFC Divisional Round.