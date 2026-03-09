Lately, the Sacramento Kings' struggle has been real. And the frustration has certainly gotten to Russell Westbrook. However, on Sunday, the Kings defeated the Chicago Bulls 126-110.

In the process, Westbrook etched his place in NBA history by becoming the first guard to garner 9,000 rebounds, per NBA Stat. Altogether, Westbrook finished with a triple-double of 23 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds.

The previous leader in that category was Jason Kidd, who had 8,725. Altogether, Westbrook has played in the NBA for 18 seasons. Furthermore, he has averaged 6.9 rebounds per game during that stretch.

In November, Westbrook signed a one-year contract with the Kings after one season with the Denver Nuggets.

Plus, this is the second Kings player to make history in the last week. On March 5, DeMar DeRozan surpassed Stephen Curry for 19th on the NBA's all-time scoring list during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the Kings lost 133-123.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Kings are now 15-50, but dead last in the Western Conference standings. Plus, they have lost seven out of their last ten games.

Overall, Westbrook has played 60 games this season. He is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

On Tuesday, the Kings will play the Indiana Pacers. After that, they play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. On Saturday, the Kings will play the Los Angeles Clippers on the road, and then they are back at home to play the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

To round out the top 5 point guards with the most rebounds are Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Chris Paul. Robertston has 7,804, Johnson has 6,376, and Paul has 6,006.