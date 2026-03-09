AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion and TBS Champion Willow Nightingale has revealed a surprising new update about her life outside the wrestling ring. Just days ahead of her TBS title match against Persephone on AEW's Wednesday Night Dynamite, Nightingale celebrated International Women's Day in her own unique way.

Nightingale announced on social media the news of her ordination. She later followed it up by sharing that her AEW colleague and former arch-rival, Kris Statlander, was also ordained, while teasing a humorous tag-team between the two.

“Just got ordained to marry people so if that’s something you’re into, yeah I gotchu I guess,” Nightingale wrote. She further commented, “Also Stat [Kris Statlander] has BEEN ordained so if you want a Statingale wedding we’re SUPER in on it.”

Nightingale and Statlander now find themselves a part of an elite list of wrestlers who have become ordained ministers. The list includes “The Rock,” Marc Mero, Konnor, The Honky Tonk Man, Tully Blanchard, Ted DiBiase Sr., and several others. Interestingly, Nightingale and Statlander are not the only two ordained AEW wrestlers, as Lance Archer also got ordained in 2025.

Willow Nightingale expresses her ambitions outside of wrestling

A couple of years ago, in an interview with Bleacher Report, Willow Nightingale opened up about her aspirations of becoming a pro-wrestler as well as her ambitions outside of the ring. “I have been tossing around the idea of going back to school while doing this just to have a degree to fall back on or to get extra knowledge on how to run my business if that is an avenue I want to embark on, but mainly I feel like I'm drawn to things where I can either help educate children or just generally bring that spark of Willow bubbliness to different events.”