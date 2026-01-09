The Los Angeles Lakers released their latest injury report Friday afternoon as they prepare to host the Milwaukee Bucks at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV, with star forward LeBron James listed as questionable.

James is dealing with left foot joint arthritis and right sciatica, according to the team’s report. The designation comes after the 41-year-old was ruled out of Wednesday’s 107-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the second night of a back-to-back set.

James did play Tuesday night in a 111-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, delivering one of his strongest performances of the season. He totaled 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10-for-19 from the field, 3-for-5 from three-point range and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in 33 minutes.

Through 18 games this season, James is averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and one steal per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from three-point range. His production has surged recently, as he is averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games while shooting 54.9 percent overall.

The Lakers, who enter Friday night at 23-12, also listed Rui Hachimura as questionable with a right calf strain. Hachimura has not played since Dec. 28, when he logged 26 minutes in a 125-101 win over the Sacramento Kings. In that contest, he recorded 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist while shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from three.

On the season, Hachimura is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and a career-high 44.5 percent from beyond the arc across 27 games.

Milwaukee enters the matchup at 16-21 as both teams await final availability updates ahead of tipoff.