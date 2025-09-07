The 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony is a big one for LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Wade was inducted into the Hall back in 2023, and James will join him shortly after he retires. But both players were in attendance this weekend as the 2008 Team USA gold medal squad, dubbed the ‘Redeem Team,’ was set to be enshrined in the Hall.

Ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade shared a fun moment between friends and former teammates.

Both James and Wade were part of the 2008 Olympic team that brought the gold back to Team USA after a bronze medal finish at the 2004 Olympics. Wade and James were both younger players on the 2004 team, and did not play as big of a role as they did in 2008.

Since the 2008 Olympics, Team USA has won five straight gold medals. Prior to 2004, Team USA had won three straight gold medals starting with the 1992 ‘Dream Team.’ Before this weekend, the Dream Team was one of only two Team USA men’s basketball squads, including the 1960 team, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Joining James and Wade on the 2008 team were Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Jason Kidd, Chris Bosh, Tyson Chandler, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, Michael Redd and Tayshaun Prince. That group would beat Spain, 118-107, in the gold medal game. That Spain team had numerous players with NBA experience in Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Jose Calderon, Juan Carlos Navarro, Rudy Fernandez, Ricky Rubio, Jorge Garbajosa and Raul Lopez.

As far as the NBA goes, James and Wade were teammates for four years with the Miami Heat from 2011-2014. They would make it to the NBA Finals in all four seasons, winning it all in 2012 and 2013. The duo would reunite with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season.