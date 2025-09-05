Former teammates and NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are buddies, and the former wants to see his friend join him in retirement as he heads into the Hall of Fame.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Anthony discussed his friendship with James. Firstly, he praised James for continuing to play as he heads into his 23rd season in the NBA, calling it “unbelievable.”

“That's my brother,” Anthony said of James. “We talk about being around, being together, being tied, being connected, being talked about since we were 17, 18 years old. And for me to be entering the Hall of Fame, and for him, hopefully get his a*s up out of there and come on over [to] this side. [laughs] Enough is enough. Give it a break.”

It will be at least one more season before James joins Anthony. He is poised to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for an eighth season after a disappointing end to their 2024-25 campaign. They lost in five games in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James' relationship dates back before their NBA careers

Anthony and James were rivals in high school. Anthony's teams faced St. Vincent—St. Mary High School of Akron, Ohio, which was led by James.

They would later both be selected in the first round of the 2003 NBA Draft. James was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anthony, who played one year of college basketball at Syracuse, was picked two picks later.

Nearly 20 years later, Anthony and James would be reunited, this time as teammates, on the Lakers. Anthony signed with them in free agency during the 2021 offseason.

He would play in 69 games that year, starting three, and averaging 26 minutes per game. Anthony would average 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and one assist per game.

In May 2023, Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA. Two years later, he was announced as a member of the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame class in his first year of eligibility.

Meanwhile, James is still going, as Anthony noted. He is heading into his seventh season with the team. James is searching for his second NBA Championship with the Lakers (and fifth overall).