After missing the first 14 games of the 2025-26 season, LeBron James will be making his season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in a clash against the Utah Jazz. Once that game tips off, it would officially mark the start of James' 23rd season in the NBA — the most anyone has ever played in the history of the association.

James had been dealing with sciatica, which is a form of nerve irritation that runs along the back, delaying his start to the 2025-26 season. Now that James is 40 years of age, his body needs more care than ever, which is why the Lakers didn't want to rush his return back to the hardwood. They did not need to anyway; they have started the season with a 10-4 record, thanks in large part to the stellar play of both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Nonetheless, the NBA is always in a better place whenever James is healthy and enjoying his time out on the court. The Lakers will also be very happy to have him back in action, as he'll help with their rebounding, defense, and rim pressure. And all in all, there is considerable fan anticipation for his season debut against the Jazz.

“LEBRON RAYMONE JAMES IS PLAYING BASKETBALL TONIGHT. THE GOAT IS BACK,” X user @imshiggytv wrote.

“Dear LeBron, Welcome back. The game just feels right again with you on the court. Your resilience and leadership inspire everyone who watches you. Thank you for reminding us what greatness looks like, even after time away. Glad to have you back, King,” @Vigil157 added.

“I’ll never take LeBron for granted. Welcome back goat,” @St_Ghost14 furthered.

Article Continues Below

“LEBRON JAMES BASKETBALL BACK ON MY SCREEN TODAY THANK YOU JESUS,” @sportsfan00000O expressed.

Lakers get full-strength squad back vs. Jazz

James won't be the only one returning to the Lakers' active roster. Gabe Vincent, who's been out with an ankle injury, will also be returning to action. This Lakers team was already good before these returns, but things are about to be better for them.

Expectations must be tempered, of course. James is older than ever and he might take it easy considering the grind that lies ahead for him and the Lakers.