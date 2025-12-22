On Sunday, the New York Knicks got back into the win column with a tight home win over the Miami Heat. The Knicks were led by an excellent game from Jalen Brunson, who scored 47 points to go along with eight assists in the win, which pushed New York's record to an impressive 20-8 on the season.

After the game, Brunson was interviewed on the court and asked which teammate hit the biggest shot down the stretch of the game.

“Unfortunately, I'm going to say Josh,” said Brunson, referring to his teammate Josh Hart.

The Knicks sideline reporter then had a hilarious quip.

“Thumbs up for that,” he said, via MrBuckBuck on X, formerly Twitter.

The joke referenced a recent viral video following the Knicks' NBA Cup win in which Hart jabbed his thumb into Brunson's backside during their postgame celebration, which quickly became a meme on social media.

Brunson reacted to the joke with a priceless smirk.

Jalen Brunson's full postgame interview on the court, after he scored the most points he has ever scored at Madison Square Garden – 47 points. He also answered who had the biggest shot down the stretch: "Unfortunately I'mma say Josh. He's been a pretty terrible friend as of… pic.twitter.com/mG0R7XEIEP — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 22, 2025

Overall, the moment was just another example of the chemistry that this Knicks team has built over the years, with Brunson, Hart, and Mikal Bridges having been teammates dating back to their time at Villanova in college.

Overall, the Knicks seem to have shaken off a rough start to the year, recently winning the NBA Cup and now stacking up victories against solid competition on a nightly basis, including on the road, where they had struggled mightily to open up the season.

Through it all, Brunson is continuing to perform at an All-NBA level, pouring in mammoth stat lines on a routine basis to help lead his team closer to the top of the Eastern Conference, a spot currently occupied by the upstart Detroit Pistons.

In any case, the Knicks will next take the floor on Tuesday evening for a tough road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.