The Arizona Cardinals are having a lousy 2025 season. Arizona is now 3-12 on the year after losing 26-19 against Atlanta on Sunday. Now the rumors about big changes are starting to swirl around the Cardinals. It seems that one important figure may be the first to go.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's job may be in danger after Arizona's disastrous 2025 campaign.

“I still like Jonathan Gannon as a coach. But seven consecutive losses and 12 losses in 13 weeks are pretty tough to survive,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote on Monday. “While Arizona owner Michael Bidwill hasn’t shown his cards yet, it’s fair to say Arizona’s performance will likely merit some level of change, with, I’d say, Gannon in a little more trouble than GM Monti Ossenfort is right now.”

Gannon gave a lot of coach speak when talking with reporters following Sunday's latest defeat.

“I thought we battled. I loved the resilience. I thought we battled in there. Ultimately fell up a little short,” Gannon said. “Hats off to them, we’re going to come back tomorrow and keep battling, and we will be on to Cincinnati.”

The Cardinals jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter, but were outscored 23-9 throughout the rest of the game.

Arizona is a tough team to evaluate heading into the 2026 offseason.

The Cardinals have struggled to find consistent quarterback play throughout the 2025 season, which limits how successful they can be. But quarterback or no, the team just isn't getting wins.

But the Cardinals have at least played their opponents tightly in most games. In fact, eight of Arizona's 12 losses were by only one score. Two of their three wins were also by one score. That shows that Arizona is able to stay competitive in most games.

However, it is unclear whether Arizona's ownership will attribute this to strong coaching or a talented roster.

It will be fascinating to see what changes the Cardinals make during the offseason. But first Gannon and his coaching staff have two more games left to prove themselves.

Next up for the Cardinals is a Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.