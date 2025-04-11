Apr 11, 2025 at 10:59 AM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off a 112-97 victory against the Dallas Mavericks. Heading into Friday night's game, however, LeBron James is among the Lakers on the injury report, so is he playing tonight?

James is dealing with a left groin strain. With the Lakers looking to hold onto the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings, the team is unquestionably hopeful that James' injury won't be a long-term problem.

Here is everything we know about LeBron James' injury status for tonight's game vs. the Rockets.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Rockets

James is currently listed as probable on the NBA injury report.

The Lakers are in the middle of a strong season. Since acquiring Luka Doncic, the team has established itself as a true championship contender. Defeating a team such as the Oklahoma City Thunder in a potential postseason serious will still be difficult, however.

Nevertheless, the Lakers have potential. Doncic is a star and Austin Reaves has taken a big step forward this year, but LeBron James' play will ultimately determine the Lakers' success. James still has plenty to offer at 40 years old.

When it comes to the question of if LeBron James is playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is probably.

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have two players listed on Friday night's injury report.

LeBron James (left groin strain): Probable

Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery): Out

Rockets' injury report

The Rockets have four players listed on the injury report for Friday's game.

Fred VanVleet (right ankle soreness): Questionable

Alperen Sengun (personal reasons): Questionable

Jabari Smith (left groin soreness): Questionable

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): Out

The Lakers will host the Rockets on Friday night at 10:30 PM EST in a potential playoff preview in Los Angeles.