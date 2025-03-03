The Los Angeles Lakers witnessed their first scare involving Luka Doncic since his arrival via trade. The perennial All-Star left the Lakers versus Los Angeles Clippers contest with an injury scare.

Doncic trekked to the locker room and started grabbing his right hip/upper leg, per Lakers insider for The Athletic Jovan Buha. Video then surfaced of Doncic leaving amid a hot start.

Doncic again was putting together a stellar night. Even dropping this one-handed tear drop early on the Clippers.

Lakers fans gasped in watching Doncic leave. However, sighs of relief filled Crypto Arena. Doncic was seen returning to the bench stretching.