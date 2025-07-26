The New York Yankees returned home on Friday but the sloppy play that marred a six-game road trip followed the team back to the Bronx. The Yankees committed two more errors and watched the bullpen implode as they dropped the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Following New York’s sixth loss in the last nine games, manager Aaron Boone was asked about potential upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. “All lines are in the water right now. All teams, there’s a lot of talk, so you never know what’s going to happen,” Boone replied per the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips.

Yankees contemplate trades after bullpen letdown

The Yankees made their first big mid-season move Friday, landing Ryan McMahon in a trade with the Rockies. New York was determined to add a third baseman at the deadline after receiving little offensive production from the position over the first half.

While McMahon has struggled this season, hitting .217 with a .717 OPS, the ninth-year veteran offers substantially more offensive upside than any other Yankees third basemen. And as a left-handed batter, his power numbers could improve in the Bronx.

Additionally, McMahon is an excellent defensive player. Given the Yankees’ recent struggles on defense, the move makes sense for the team. Still, it was clear New York would have preferred to land Arizona Diamondbacks’ slugger Eugenio Suarez. Unfortunately, Suarez has a number of suitors and the gap in trade talks became unworkable for the Yankees.

Since getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays at the beginning of the month the Yankees have lost 12 of their last 20 games. Toronto overtook New York for the division lead and the team now trails the Blue Jays by 5.5 games in the AL East.

On Friday, starter Will Warren kept the Yankees in the game. The rookie righty allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. However, the bullpen did not fare as well, giving up 10 runs in 3 1/3 innings of work, as the Phillies won 12-5.

The Yankees will attempt to right the ship with Marcus Stroman on the mound Saturday. Phillies starter Ranger Suarez will look to bounce back from a rare misstep in 2025 after he allowed six runs to the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing.