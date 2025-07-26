The San Antonio Spurs are certainly taking the slow approach when it comes to building a contending team around Victor Wembanyama. Instead of going all-in on Kevin Durant on the trade market, the Spurs decided to pass, which, actually, may be the correct move in the long run considering where the Spurs are at the moment.

But that doesn't mean that the Spurs aren't setting their sights on contending come the 2025-26 season. They are simply hoping to make that jump from middling squad to playoff lock in the loaded Western Conference in a more organic manner, similar to how the Oklahoma City Thunder became the team to beat for this past season and the years to come.

With that in mind, the Spurs made a few moves in free agency that may not be groundbreaking, but can still end up being major additions that will take their team to the next level. Their young core is continuing to grow anyway, and these acquisitions of theirs fit the roster-building vision the front office has in trying to maximize the talent of Wembanyama and 2025 trade deadline blockbuster acquisition De'Aaron Fox.

Here are grades for the Spurs' signings during this year's free agency period.

Spurs lock down the paint with Luke Kornet signing

The Spurs did not waste much time in the early goings of free agency, signing 7'2″ center Luke Kornet to a four-year, $41 million contract. Now, some may be wondering what exactly it is that Kornet has accomplished to earn such a contract. Kornet has been a bench piece for the entirety of his career, and his deployment seems to be more situational than anything.

But the Spurs' vision behind signing Kornet is not too hard to see. Kornet is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA, and it's his sheer length that makes him one of the most disruptive big men in the NBA. He popularized the Kornet Contest, a strategy where he would jump as high in the air as he could while stretching his arms as far as he could towards the sky to try and disrupt shooters from the perimeter.

A lineup with him and Wembanyama on the frontcourt would be ridiculously difficult to score on. Of course, Kornet does not have the foot speed to keep up with speedy ballhandlers, so he could be targeted in isolation. But with Wembanyama protecting the back line and the Spurs deploying three other fast defenders to help cover ground in rotation, then opponents will be scratching their head as they try to solve this impenetrable defense.

A $41 million contract may seem like a huge commitment, but the Spurs have the cap room to fit Kornet for that long on their books. He should also be easily traded in a prospective deal should an enticing one present itself to San Antonio. His cap hit also declines year after year, making it an even better deal.

Kornet is already 30 years of age, but he seems to just be getting better. This was a man who had seven blocks in a playoff game earlier this year, after all. He has turned himself into quite the valuable bench piece, and now, the Spurs should reap the rewards for the next few years.

Grade: B+

Jordan McLaughlin, good energy and locker room guy

The Spurs don't exactly have much need for a guard; they have Fox in the starting lineup, they drafted Dylan Harper second overall in this year's draft, and Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell are capable ballhandlers as well. Even Jeremy Sochan and trade acquisition Kelly Olynyk can handle the ball in a pinch.

But the Spurs organization clearly liked what McLaughlin brought to the table when he was acquired as a throw-in in the Fox trade. He brings good vibes to the locker room, and he's always ready to hear his name called. And when he gets minutes, he gives it his all all the time.

McLaughlin may not move the needle at all, but on a one-year deal worth $3 million, it's hard to say anything bad about the 29-year-old guard out of Southern California.

Grade: B

Lindy Waters III is a certified marksman

Lindy Waters III has yet to find a long-term home in his NBA career. But he did get a good look from the Golden State Warriors last season, even featuring quite a bit in their rotation to start the year, before falling out of the radar when he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in the Jimmy Butler deal.

A minimum deal for Waters from the Spurs is more than fair; he has the potential to be a dangerous shooter off screens and on the move. He shot just 34.4 percent from three last year, but prior to last season, he shot 37.7 percent from deep for his career to that point — a more than solid mark.

Grade: B