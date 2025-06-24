It was evident that the Los Angeles Lakers needed a center as their season drew to a close in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but finding a true fit could prove to be a difficult task.

The Lakers have been reportedly interested in Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, but it does not seem as though the 23-year-old will be available. Despite whispers that the Lakers might be interested in Kessler’s teammate, John Collins, insider Marc Stein recently reported that the team was not infatuated by this idea.

“Finding a front-line center remains a clear offseason priority for the Lakers, who have maintained a longstanding interest in Utah's Walker Kessler,” Stein wrote.

The Jazz, though, have made Kessler unavailable for some time, which might have contributed to reports last week that suggested L.A. has interest in trading for Kessler's teammate John Collins.

Collins had a strong 2024-25 campaign, but I'm told any suggestion that the Lakers are a trade suitor for the 27-year-old is a mischaracterization.”

It should be noted that others have identified a different dynamic as it pertains to the Lakers’ interest in Collins. ClutchPoints’ Anthony Irwin reported that the front office saw the Wake Forest product as a potential fit.

Article Continues Below

“Sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers say that internally, they have long been fans of John Collins, who has the ability to stretch the floor both as a deep threat or someone who can finish well above the rim,” Irwin reported “Many within the Lakers organization believe Collins would be an especially great fit alongside Luka Doncic.”

Kessler and Collins profile differently. The former is taller and plays more like a traditional center, while the latter offers greater offensive versatility.

The Lakers might have been more comfortable with the idea of a deal for Kessler, given his rebounding and defensive prowess. Across 58 games last season, the Atlanta native collected 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Although LA’s preferences might not matter when push comes to shove.

If these latest conflicting reports show anything, it is that the Lakers’ path to acquiring a center will not be easy, and it might require them to become more flexible than they anticipated.