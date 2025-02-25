The Los Angeles Lakers appeared to pull off the heist of the century when they acquired superstar Luka Doncic earlier this month, but Doncic's introduction to the famously star-studded Lakers was atypically subdued, and there was a reason for that.

Doncic, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, was blindsided by being traded, a fact that he made clear shortly after the deal was made. Doncic said that he had planned to re-sign with the Mavericks when he became extension-eligible, but Dallas reportedly did not plan to offer the nearly $350 deal Doncic could get. Additionally, Doncic had bought a multi-million-dollar mansion in the Dallas area within weeks of being traded.

The surprising nature of the move stunned Doncic so much so that the Lakers, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, took note and as a result, coupled with it being a gameday, dialed down his introduction.

“Recognizing their newest superstar was still ‘shell-shocked' by the trade, as one source described to ESPN, the franchise kept Dončić's introductory news conference unusually basic,” McMenamin wrote. “There are few things the Lakers do better as an organization than put on a big event, but instead of parading out Lakers legends in celebration, adorning the gym with purple and gold balloons, or snapping endless photos, [Lakers GM Rob] Pelinka and Dončić sat alone on barstools in front of the rows of reporters, and fielded questions.”

In photos and videos in the days following the trade, fans claimed Doncic looked sad, which was likely not helped by numerous reports coming out of the Mavericks that key executives doubted whether Doncic could get into shape consistently or maintain his long-term health. Leaks also indicated that some in Dallas thought Doncic had too much control over his own training and health regiment and that he may have a drinking problem.

Since the trade, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has faced incredible criticism for the trade itself and his reported feelings toward Doncic in the aftermath.

For the first time since Doncic was shipped to Los Angeles, the Lakers and Mavericks will meet tonight. The teams will tip off in a highly anticipated matchup at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.