Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made his stance on LeBron James' future with the franchise very clear.

James is on a contract year this upcoming season, entering the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He has been with the Lakers since 2018, elevating them back into playoff contention for most seasons.

Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick hosted a press conference as the team prepares for training camp. Pelinka answered about James' future with the team, intending on giving James the absolute respect to choose his story with his family in terms of how many more years the veteran superstar plans on playing.

“He's earned that right, and he's the best one to talk about that in terms of how many years he liked to play. But we were very intentional this summer in terms of the pieces we add with Luka and LeBron, once LeBron opted in making sure that they had the necessary pieces around them to be on a really competitive, strong team, and we built into that and for that in terms of the future,” Pelinka said.

“First things first would be for him to be able to make the decisions he wants to in terms of how long he wants to play. We're going to continue to honor and respect that and let him speak into that…We would love if LeBron's story would be to retire as a Laker. That'd be a positive story.”

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

It's a solid response for Rob Pelinka to make about LeBron James, who still shines as one of the best players in the NBA at age 40. For the Lakers, this will be critical going into the 2025-26 season.

James and Doncic will lead the Lakers as the team's top stars, looking to improve from their 51-win campaign and bounce back from a first-round exit in the playoffs. Los Angeles retooled in the offseason, adding depth in the backcourt while signing DeAndre Ayton to be their starting center. A lot of eyes will be on the team, placing a lot of expectations before the season gets underway.

The Lakers' preseason will start at home, hosting the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET before playing five more contests. Their regular season will begin at home, hosting the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.